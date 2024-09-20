ASP.NET Mobile/Android Developer

Our client is actively seeking a talented Mobile/Android Developer for a hybrid position based in Cape Town. If you have a passion for ASP.NET and mobile Android development, this could be a great fit for you!

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

C#

Entity Framework

.NET

GIT

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

ASP.NET

Learn more/Apply for this position