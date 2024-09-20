Automation Tester

- Very good experience in Jmeter on large projects
- Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to acquire the performance testing requirements.
- Analyse and Prepare Test plan for Performance or Automation accordingly
- Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality.
- Good working experience of Front End and API automation.
- Tools include Selenium/Appium, RestAssured as well.
Desired Skills:
- Front End Automation
- API Automation
- Selenium
- Appium
- RestAssured
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client based in the financial services sector.