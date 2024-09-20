Automation Tester

Sep 20, 2024

  • Very good experience in Jmeter on large projects
  • Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to acquire the performance testing requirements.
  • Analyse and Prepare Test plan for Performance or Automation accordingly
  • Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality.
  • Good working experience of Front End and API automation.
  • Tools include Selenium/Appium, RestAssured as well.

Desired Skills:

  • Front End Automation
  • API Automation
  • Selenium
  • Appium
  • RestAssured

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client based in the financial services sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position