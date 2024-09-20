Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Very good experience in Jmeter on large projects

Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to acquire the performance testing requirements.

Analyse and Prepare Test plan for Performance or Automation accordingly

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality.

Good working experience of Front End and API automation.

Tools include Selenium/Appium, RestAssured as well.

Desired Skills:

Front End Automation

API Automation

Selenium

Appium

RestAssured

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client based in the financial services sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position