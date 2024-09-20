BI Consultant at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Over the past 20 years, our client has built a stellar reputation in the development and system integration space. Through their extremely ethical values, they have earned the trust and respect of their clients. They prioritise finding effective solutions over being proficient in any particular technology, making each project unique and challenging. Our client is continuously growing and looking for adaptable individuals who are interested in the latest tech, who enjoy problem solving and enjoy adapting to optimise continuous improvement for their clients. This requires a candidate who enjoys staying up-to-date with the latest technology trends and who is adaptable. Our client boasts an impressively low staff turnover rate and has a cosmopolitan culture that values building long-term relationships. They prefer to hire permanent employees and offer flexible working hours, work-from-home options, and the most generous bonuses in the industry.

Position overview:

In this role, you’ll connect with clients, collaborating with sales, marketing, and product teams. You will demonstrate our client’s technical capabilities, offering tailored solutions and guiding clients through the pre- to post-sales process. Additionally, you’ll lead Business Intelligence (BI) projects, handling migrations, ETL processes, and data integration across client sites. Your technical expertise will drive business requirements analysis to define solutions with a focus on the end result being accurate, real-time data reports and dashboards to deliver seamless BI solutions.

What you will be doing:

Stay updated on asset and investment management trends while advocating for client needs to influence platform development.

Lead Business Intelligence (BI) projects, including migrations, ETL processes, and data migrations across client sites.

Handle business requirements analysis, and deliver user interfaces, reports, and dashboards with strong technical expertise.

Participate in project teams managing BI solutions, ensuring smooth integration of data processes to meet client needs.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification (advantageous).

5 years’ experience in a complex SDLC technical role.

Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex ideas clearly.

Ability to work in solution-focused teams and strong interest in Data, AI, integration across various client sectors.

Job ID:

J104575

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

AI

ETL

Learn more/Apply for this position