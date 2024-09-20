Building tomorrow’s cities today 

As more people move to urban areas, there is an increasing need for cities to become more efficient, sustainable, and liveable. Smart city initiatives explore how advanced technologies – such as data analytics, IoT, and artificial intelligence – can improve city operations and public services, reduce energy consumption, and enhance overall quality of life.

In addition, they support environmental sustainability, and create safer, more resilient communities in the face of challenges like climate change and natural disasters, writes Brian Civin, chief sales and marketing officer of AfriGIS.

With technology evolving rapidly, the idea of cities that can “think” and “react” to real-time data has transitioned from science fiction to a feasible reality. However, there are numerous challenges and misconceptions that need addressing to move from theory to practice.

The role of geospatial data in urban planning

Geospatial data has long been essential in urban planning for optimising land use, infrastructure, and assessing risks like water flow. While traditional planning relies on this data, smart cities go further by integrating data-driven technologies into all aspects of urban life, though the concept of smart cities remains largely undefined and still evolving.

Geospatial data is crucial in this context because it provides the foundational information needed to understand and manage the spatial dimensions of urban environments.

This data helps cities map, analyse, and visualise various aspects of urban infrastructure, such as land use, transport networks, utilities, and environmental features.

By integrating geospatial data, cities can optimise the placement and operation of resources like energy grids, water systems, and transport routes, leading to more efficient and sustainable urban planning.

Plus, geospatial data enables real-time monitoring and management of city services, supports emergency response, and enhances decision-making processes by providing a detailed, location-based understanding of how different elements of a city interact.

This level of insight is essential for building smart cities that are responsive, resilient, and capable of meeting the complex needs of their residents.

Examples of planned smart cities

NEOM, a $500-billion mega-city project in Saudi Arabia, spans 26 500 square kilometres and will feature advanced infrastructure like The Line, a 170-kilometer linear city with no cars, powered entirely by renewable energy.

NEOM’s use of granular spatial addressing and remote sensors to monitor and manage infrastructure in real-time – down to every streetlamp and manhole – enables immediate responses to incidents and / or maintenance meaning service delivery, safety and efficiency are maximised.

Managing resources through smart city technology

One major advantage of smart city technology is its ability to automate tasks that currently need human intervention. For example, instead of someone reporting a streetlight outage, sensors in a smart city would automatically detect the issue and notify repair teams, streamlining the process and reducing the need for human resources.

Similarly, smart city technology can transform energy management by monitoring consumption in real-time, providing cities with crucial data for infrastructure planning. In case of a power outage, smart meters can instantly pinpoint the location, enabling quicker responses compared to the current system where multiple complaints are needed before action is taken.

Resilience against climate change and natural disasters

Smart cities also hold the potential to enhance resilience against climate change and natural disasters. Accurate data collection and real-time monitoring are critical in identifying patterns and trends that can help cities prepare for extreme weather events.

For example, a smart city can send warnings to emergency services, indicating that current rainfall in a specific area is likely to lead to flooding within the hour. This proactive approach can save lives and property.”

Similarly, in the case of medical facilities, the ability to detect a power outage the moment it happens and trigger an immediate response can be lifesaving. These examples show how a smart city improves the quality of life and safety for its residents, moving beyond the mere automation of everyday tasks to truly impact people’s lives in meaningful ways.

Equity, inclusivity, and data privacy in smart cities

Equity and inclusivity are central to the development of smart cities. Technology doesn’t see wealth, race, or status; it only reports the facts. This objectivity is vital for ensuring that all communities are treated equitably. Digital records and automated data collection provide indisputable evidence, making it easier to identify and address disparities.

For some, the rise of smart cities raises concerns about data privacy and security. But we give away our privacy the moment we turn on our personal devices. The presence of a sensor in a smart city is not much different from using a smartphone or laptop in terms of privacy risks. The real challenge lies in ensuring that data is used responsibly and securely.

The challenges of developing smart cities in Africa

Financial constraints as the primary barrier against smart city development. The technology has been available for some time and continues to improve and become more affordable. However, implementing this technology is expensive, and municipalities in a country where so many live below the poverty line must carefully prioritise their investments.

South Africa is making progress, particularly in the northern parts of Johannesburg, where fully automated developments are underway. But the real issue lies in balancing the need for immediate social services with the long-term benefits of smart infrastructure.

It’s important to start with the basics. You can’t implement everything at once. It begins with the quality of the underlying data, the addressing system, and the budget available for automation. While the bandwidth to support these systems is improving, the cost remains a significant barrier.

Despite these challenges, there are success stories across Africa. Kigali in Rwanda is a prime example of a smart city initiative that is making significant strides despite financial constraints. Rwanda is not a wealthy country, but it is well-managed, and everyone contributes to the city’s functioning.

Kigali has implemented systems like a single card for transport and advanced airport systems, which are steps toward modernisation and automation that genuinely benefit the residents.

Vision City in Kigali is a planned urban area designed to manage the rapid growth of the capital, aligned with the capital city’s 2050 Master Plan. Vision City features smart waste management, sustainable energy solutions, and efficient public transport, all aimed at improving urban living and environmental standards.

While Vision City strives to offer affordable housing, high costs have raised concerns about accessibility for lower-income residents. Despite these issues, it marks a major step forward in Rwanda’s urban planning.

In Nigeria, Eko Atlantic is a new city under construction on reclaimed land off the coast of Lagos. It’s designed to become a financial hub for West Africa by integrating modern urban planning with advanced technology. The city features smart infrastructure, including advanced drainage systems to combat flooding, sustainable energy solutions, and modern transport networks, all aimed at efficient resource management.

However, Eko Atlantic faces some criticism for catering primarily to the wealthy, which raises concerns about inclusivity in its development.

This example demonstrates that smart planning is possible even with limited resources. It’s not just about having the most advanced technology but about using what you have effectively to improve quality of life.

The Future of Smart Cities

As technology continues to evolve, so too will the definition of what constitutes a smart city. At present, the concept is a moving target. What we think of as a smart city today may change significantly in a few years as technology and our needs progress.

The key to successful smart city development lies in focusing on the fundamental goal: improving the quality of life for all residents. Whether through more efficient resource management, enhanced resilience to climate change, or greater equity and inclusivity, the potential benefits of smart cities are vast.

These benefits can only be realised through careful planning, thoughtful investment, and a commitment to using technology to serve the greater good.