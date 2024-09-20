Ecommerce Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsiblities:

Be responsiblie for supporting e-commerce platforms ensuring functionality, merchant content creation assistance and integration with e-commerce platforms.

Ensure seamless integration of third party tools and applications

Collaborate with internal teams and understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet those needs

Stay up to date with the latest technologies and trends in e-commerce development

Make sure that the software and hardware continue to function as intended

Ensure that patches are reviewed regularly and new patches that are required are installed and tested before implementation in production

Assist new third parties/merchants with integration to Ecomm platforms (CyberSource, MPGS etc.)

Assist UAT team and certification team with issues

Assist comms providers with comms related issues

Provide support, assistance and guidance on projects involving the Ecommerce integration

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Numeracy Skills

Excel

Data Analysis skills

Analytical thinking

Transaction Switching

API Integration

Problem solving skills

Troubleshoot Website Issues

Attention to Detail

PCI-DSS

Ecomm Certification

Ecomm Testing

API Encryption

Transaction switching

Ecomm Transactions

Digital Authentication Framework

(DAF)

VISA

Mastercard

Cryptography

Keys

HSMs

SQL Scripting

SQL Queries

POS Ecommerce

Afterhours Standby Requirements

Networks and TCPIP Communication

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

