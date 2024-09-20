Ecommerce Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsiblities:
- Be responsiblie for supporting e-commerce platforms ensuring functionality, merchant content creation assistance and integration with e-commerce platforms.
- Ensure seamless integration of third party tools and applications
- Collaborate with internal teams and understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet those needs
- Stay up to date with the latest technologies and trends in e-commerce development
- Make sure that the software and hardware continue to function as intended
- Ensure that patches are reviewed regularly and new patches that are required are installed and tested before implementation in production
- Assist new third parties/merchants with integration to Ecomm platforms (CyberSource, MPGS etc.)
- Assist UAT team and certification team with issues
- Assist comms providers with comms related issues
- Provide support, assistance and guidance on projects involving the Ecommerce integration
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Numeracy Skills
- Excel
- Data Analysis skills
- Analytical thinking
- Transaction Switching
- API Integration
- Problem solving skills
- Troubleshoot Website Issues
- Attention to Detail
- PCI-DSS
- Ecomm Certification
- Ecomm Testing
- API Encryption
- Transaction switching
- Ecomm Transactions
- Digital Authentication Framework
- (DAF)
- VISA
- Mastercard
- Cryptography
- Keys
- HSMs
- SQL Scripting
- SQL Queries
- POS Ecommerce
- Afterhours Standby Requirements
- Networks and TCPIP Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is based in the financial services sector.