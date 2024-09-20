Ecommerce Support Engineer

Sep 20, 2024

Responsiblities:

  • Be responsiblie for supporting e-commerce platforms ensuring functionality, merchant content creation assistance and integration with e-commerce platforms.
  • Ensure seamless integration of third party tools and applications
  • Collaborate with internal teams and understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet those needs
  • Stay up to date with the latest technologies and trends in e-commerce development
  • Make sure that the software and hardware continue to function as intended
  • Ensure that patches are reviewed regularly and new patches that are required are installed and tested before implementation in production
  • Assist new third parties/merchants with integration to Ecomm platforms (CyberSource, MPGS etc.)
  • Assist UAT team and certification team with issues
  • Assist comms providers with comms related issues
  • Provide support, assistance and guidance on projects involving the Ecommerce integration

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • Numeracy Skills
  • Excel
  • Data Analysis skills
  • Analytical thinking
  • Transaction Switching
  • API Integration
  • Problem solving skills
  • Troubleshoot Website Issues
  • Attention to Detail
  • PCI-DSS
  • Ecomm Certification
  • Ecomm Testing
  • API Encryption
  • Transaction switching
  • Ecomm Transactions
  • Digital Authentication Framework
  • (DAF)
  • VISA
  • Mastercard
  • Cryptography
  • Keys
  • HSMs
  • SQL Scripting
  • SQL Queries
  • POS Ecommerce
  • Afterhours Standby Requirements
  • Networks and TCPIP Communication

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position