Flutter Mobile Application Developer – Kempton Park

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled Flutter Mobile Application Developer to join our client’s dynamic team in Kempton Park. In this role, you will be responsible for developing high-quality mobile applications across both iOS and Android platforms using the Flutter framework. If you have a passion for mobile development and want to work on innovative projects, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities

Design and build advanced applications using Flutter for both Android and iOS platforms.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and implement new features.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following industry best practices.

Debug and troubleshoot application issues to enhance performance.

Participate in code reviews to maintain quality and share knowledge with team members.

Stay current with the latest technology trends in mobile application development.

Requirements

Proven experience as a Flutter Developer.

Strong knowledge of Dart programming language and Flutter framework.

Experience with RESTful APIs and integration of third-party libraries.

Familiarity with Git version control system.

Experience with iOS and Android development practices.

Understanding of mobile UI/UX principles and best practices.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration abilities.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field preferred.

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

