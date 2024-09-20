Flutter Mobile Application Developer – Kempton Park

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled Flutter Mobile Application Developer to join our client’s dynamic team in Kempton Park. In this role, you will be responsible for developing high-quality mobile applications across both iOS and Android platforms using the Flutter framework. If you have a passion for mobile development and want to work on innovative projects, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities
- Design and build advanced applications using Flutter for both Android and iOS platforms.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and implement new features.
- Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following industry best practices.
- Debug and troubleshoot application issues to enhance performance.
- Participate in code reviews to maintain quality and share knowledge with team members.
- Stay current with the latest technology trends in mobile application development.
Requirements
- Proven experience as a Flutter Developer.
- Strong knowledge of Dart programming language and Flutter framework.
- Experience with RESTful APIs and integration of third-party libraries.
- Familiarity with Git version control system.
- Experience with iOS and Android development practices.
- Understanding of mobile UI/UX principles and best practices.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field preferred.
Benefits
- Salary: negotiable
Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- Apply for this role today, contact Ambre Nellat Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
- You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV:
Desired Skills:
- Flutter Mobile Application Developer – Kempton Par
- Flutter Mobile Application Developer – Kempton Par
- Flutter Mobile Application Developer – Kempton Par