Flutter Mobile Application Developer – Kempton Park

Sep 20, 2024

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled Flutter Mobile Application Developer to join our client’s dynamic team in Kempton Park. In this role, you will be responsible for developing high-quality mobile applications across both iOS and Android platforms using the Flutter framework. If you have a passion for mobile development and want to work on innovative projects, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities

  • Design and build advanced applications using Flutter for both Android and iOS platforms.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and implement new features.
  • Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following industry best practices.
  • Debug and troubleshoot application issues to enhance performance.
  • Participate in code reviews to maintain quality and share knowledge with team members.
  • Stay current with the latest technology trends in mobile application development.

Requirements

  • Proven experience as a Flutter Developer.
  • Strong knowledge of Dart programming language and Flutter framework.
  • Experience with RESTful APIs and integration of third-party libraries.
  • Familiarity with Git version control system.
  • Experience with iOS and Android development practices.
  • Understanding of mobile UI/UX principles and best practices.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field preferred.

Benefits

  • Salary: negotiable

  • Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
Desired Skills:

