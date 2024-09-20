Full Stack Java Developer

Join a Titan in the automotive industry who are on the hunt for a Senior Fullstack Java Developer. Work in dynamic teams with the latest in technology on a fantastic Hybrid model and the opportunity to travel internationally.
Essential Skills Requirements:
- AWS ALB, ECS, RDS
- GitHub and GitHub Actions
- OpenSearch
- Grafana stack (including visualisation, Loki, Tempo, Mimir, Prometheus)
- Kafka
- Technical: Java 17+, J2E, Junit, SQL Queries and optimisation, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 16+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Qualifications/Experience:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- 5+ years of experience
Role and Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Participate in daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Assist with training – when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Operational support (including afterhours standby)
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- ECS
- RDS
- Java
- Typescript
- HTML
- CSS
- PostgreSQL
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years