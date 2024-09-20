Full Stack Java Developer

Join a Titan in the automotive industry who are on the hunt for a Senior Fullstack Java Developer. Work in dynamic teams with the latest in technology on a fantastic Hybrid model and the opportunity to travel internationally.

Essential Skills Requirements:

AWS ALB, ECS, RDS

GitHub and GitHub Actions

OpenSearch

Grafana stack (including visualisation, Loki, Tempo, Mimir, Prometheus)

Kafka

Technical: Java 17+, J2E, Junit, SQL Queries and optimisation, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 16+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Qualifications/Experience:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

5+ years of experience

Role and Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Participate in daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Assist with training – when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Operational support (including afterhours standby)

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Desired Skills:

AWS

ECS

RDS

Java

Typescript

HTML

CSS

PostgreSQL

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position