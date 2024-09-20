Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Sep 20, 2024

Join a Titan in the automotive industry who are on the hunt for a Senior Fullstack Java Developer. Work in dynamic teams with the latest in technology on a fantastic Hybrid model and the opportunity to travel internationally.

Essential Skills Requirements:

  • AWS ALB, ECS, RDS
  • GitHub and GitHub Actions
  • OpenSearch
  • Grafana stack (including visualisation, Loki, Tempo, Mimir, Prometheus)
  • Kafka
  • Technical: Java 17+, J2E, Junit, SQL Queries and optimisation, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 16+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Qualifications/Experience:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • 5+ years of experience

Role and Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Participate in daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Assist with training – when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Operational support (including afterhours standby)
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • ECS
  • RDS
  • Java
  • Typescript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • PostgreSQL
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position