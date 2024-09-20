Junior Business Analyst

Port Elizabeth/ GQ

Market related salary offered

The Junior Business Analyst is responsible for assisting with the analysis, documentation, and improvement of business processes within the organization. Successful incumbent will work closely with stakeholders, gathering requirements and assisting in delivering business solutions that align with company objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

Business Requirements Gathering:

Collaborate with stakeholders to identify business needs and objectives.

Conduct interviews, workshops, and surveys to collect detailed information.

Document business requirements clearly and concisely for approval.

Process Analysis and Improvement:

Analyse existing business processes and identify areas for improvement.

Assist in designing efficient workflows and business processes.

Support the development of process documentation, including flowcharts and diagrams.

Stakeholder Communication:

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders across departments.

Translate technical information into business-friendly terms and vice versa.

Present findings and recommendations to teams and management.

Documentation:

Create and maintain documentation such as Business Requirement Documents (BRD), Functional Specifications, and project reports.

Ensure that all documents are updated and stored in a central repository for easy access.

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Support in gathering and analysing data to inform decision-making.

Produce regular reports based on analysis, highlighting key insights.

Testing and Quality Assurance:

Assist with user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure business requirements are met.

Track and document issues raised during testing and ensure they are resolved.

Support to Team:

Provide support in larger projects and assist in managing timelines, deliverables, and risks.

Participate in project meetings and contribute to problem-solving.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Information Technology, or related field.

1-2 years of experience in business analysis or similar role.

Exposure to process mapping, requirements gathering, or project coordination

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

SQL

Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

