Junior DBA Specialist (MariaDB) – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsible for Database Installation, Creation, Migration and upgrades

Responsible for ensuring database backups and restores which include testing and validation

Monitor and tune database performance

Ensuring that storage and archiving procedures are functioning correctly

Evolve the database environment within the Company

Resolve any problems with database bottlenecks

Minimum Requirements:

Tertiary Qualification

4 Years experience in a similar role

Proven track record with SQL and MariaDB

Desired Skills:

DBA

Database Administration

MariaDB

