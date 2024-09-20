K2 Nintex/ C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a talented K2 Nintex Developer to join their dynamic team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing and implementing solutions using K2 and Nintex tools as part of a broader workflow automation strategy.

This position is an exciting opportunity to engage in various projects that streamline business processes, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation.

Responsibilities

Develop, test, and deploy K2 and Nintex workflow solutions to automate business processes.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements.

Configure and customize forms and workflows within the Nintex K2 platform.

Design and implement process workflows capable of integrating with existing systems and technologies.

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for K2 and Nintex applications.

Integrate Nintex K2 solutions with SharePoint and other enterprise systems.

Optimize and maintain existing Nintex K2 solutions to ensure efficiency and reliability.

Document technical specifications and maintain system documentation.

Stay updated with the latest K2 and Nintex features, enhancements, and best practices.

Assist in training and mentoring junior developers.

Requirements

Relevant degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Proficiency in C# .NET development.

3+ years of experience with K2 and Nintex development.

Strong understanding of SQL Server and database concepts.

Strong understanding of workflow automation and process design.

Experience with deploying and managing K2 and Nintex solutions.

Proficient in .NET programming and SQL.

Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Advantages:

Certifications in Nintex K2 or related technologies

Proficiency in Python development

Microsoft Power BI development

Crystal Report writing

Benefits

Salary: R650K – R600K/ annually

