Mustek reports lower revenue

Mustek has reported revenue of R8,51-billion for the year ended 30 June 2024, down 16% from the R10,13-billion in 2023.

Gross profit percentage decreased to 12,2%, from 13,9% last year.

Headline earnings per share 67,13 cents, down 82,1% from 2023’s 357,18 cents.

Basic earnings per share 37,31 cents, down 90,1%, compared to 377,05 cents in 2023.

Dividend per share was down 90% from 77 cents to 7,5 cents, and net asset value per share was 2 801,15 cents, up 2,8% from 2023’s 2 724,36 cents.

The group has declared a final cash dividend of 7.5 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2024, out of income reserves.