Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an experienced Power BI Developer with the following skills:

Must Have:

Can engage with Business People

Experience in: Power BI Platform Management, Visualisation, DAX and Tabular Models

Self motivated

SQL

Advantage:

Data Bricks

Azure Data Factory

SAP Data

Mining Experience

Desired Skills:

Power BI Platform Management

Visualisation

DAX

Tabular Models

SQL

Databricks

Azure Data Factory

SAP Data

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

