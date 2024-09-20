Project Manager

Our client based in Durban SA.

With over 30 years of Industry experience and knowledge, we can assist you with making the right choice in your design for your project. With expertise in turnkey project management both national and international projects, you can be rest assured that your projects will be delivered on time.

A specialist with a dedicated in-house team of draughtsmen and technical advisors who can help with the design; drawing layouts, and technical advice on what building systems and panel thicknesses are best to use.

Purpose of the Role:

The Lead Project Manager for national and international projects and is accountable for managing multiple projects simultaneously and ensuring that Project Teams both internally and externally meet Project deadlines and budget forecasted

Role: Project Manager

Location: Durban

Start Date: Immediate – 1 -10-2024

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in project management / Bachelors of Commerce-Project Management

Bachelors in Administration – Project Management / Bachelors Degree in Accounting

Certificate in Microsoft Projects

Skill Set:

5-8 years of project management in a technical / engineering background

Experience with Logistics / INCO Terms

Proven ability to solve problems creatively.

Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices

Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle.

Excellent financial and analytical skills.

Strong interpersonal skills and extremely resourceful.

Proven ability to complete projects according to outlined scope, budget, and timeline.

Professional presentation to represent nationally and internationally

Role & Responsibilities:

Review all contracts and bill of materials handed over from Exports Commercial Manager and

Sales Consultant relating to Project and determine and define project scope and objectives.

Predict resources needed to reach objectives, key milestones, and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner.

Chair kick off meetings with Project Teams and with Clients.

Prepare budget for Projects based on scope of work and resource requirements.

Track project costs against budget to meet budget.

Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan using MS Projects.

Prepare project specific ITPs and QCPs.

Consult with Technical Team to review and ensure construction drawings are on schedule to meet project deadlines.

Provide project updates on a consistent basis to internal and external stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress.

Manage and review contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected deliverables.

Review and sign off all progress claim payments for Clients and Suppliers.

Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution.

Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.

Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement for current and future projects.

Manage and co-ordinate internal and external Project Teams.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Projects

Bachelors of Commerce-Project Management

Technical

Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position