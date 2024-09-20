Python Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Calling all Python Software Engineers! Our clients who are a leading automotive company dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation are looking for a Python Software Engineer located in the Midrand/Menlyn region. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of a great hybrid model and international trips.
Minimum Requirements:
- Computer Science degree or similar qualifications
- 5+ years of experience in a similar role
- Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust)
- Strong understanding of software development principles, algorithms, data structures, and design patterns
- Understanding of cybersecurity principles
- Linux and IT troubleshooting skills
- Experience with RESTful APIs and service-oriented architectures
- Ability to interpret business needs and implement solutions
- Ability to work independently and take initiative
- Self-motivated and able to work in a team
- Commitment to delivering high-quality work on time
Advantageous Requirements:
- Experience in IT infrastructure or application operations
- Experience working with enterprise network technologies (e.g. IP networks, routing, switching etc.)
- Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
- Experience with containerization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, Helm)
- Experience with IT orchestration & automation solutions, (e.g. Rundeck, Ansible)
- Experience with front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular)
- Experience with DevOps practices (e.g. Git, deployments, monitoring)
- Experience developing CI/CD pipelines
- Experience with test-driven development (TDD) and automated testing frameworks
- Experience with Agile Working methods (e.g. Scrum)
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
- Ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Ability to handle high-pressure situations
- Ability to work in a complex environment with challenging compliance requirements
- Ability to identify and implement ways to reduce complexity
- Effective stakeholder management and communication skills
- Experience working in an enterprise environment
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Javascript
- restful
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid