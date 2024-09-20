Python Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 20, 2024

Calling all Python Software Engineers! Our clients who are a leading automotive company dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation are looking for a Python Software Engineer located in the Midrand/Menlyn region. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of a great hybrid model and international trips.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Computer Science degree or similar qualifications
  • 5+ years of experience in a similar role
  • Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust)
  • Strong understanding of software development principles, algorithms, data structures, and design patterns
  • Understanding of cybersecurity principles
  • Linux and IT troubleshooting skills
  • Experience with RESTful APIs and service-oriented architectures
  • Ability to interpret business needs and implement solutions
  • Ability to work independently and take initiative
  • Self-motivated and able to work in a team
  • Commitment to delivering high-quality work on time

Advantageous Requirements:

  • Experience in IT infrastructure or application operations
  • Experience working with enterprise network technologies (e.g. IP networks, routing, switching etc.)
  • Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
  • Experience with containerization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, Helm)
  • Experience with IT orchestration & automation solutions, (e.g. Rundeck, Ansible)
  • Experience with front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular)
  • Experience with DevOps practices (e.g. Git, deployments, monitoring)
  • Experience developing CI/CD pipelines
  • Experience with test-driven development (TDD) and automated testing frameworks
  • Experience with Agile Working methods (e.g. Scrum)
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Ability to handle high-pressure situations
  • Ability to work in a complex environment with challenging compliance requirements
  • Ability to identify and implement ways to reduce complexity
  • Effective stakeholder management and communication skills
  • Experience working in an enterprise environment

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Javascript
  • restful

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

