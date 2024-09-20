Python Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Calling all Python Software Engineers! Our clients who are a leading automotive company dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation are looking for a Python Software Engineer located in the Midrand/Menlyn region. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of a great hybrid model and international trips.

Minimum Requirements:

Computer Science degree or similar qualifications

5+ years of experience in a similar role

Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust)

Strong understanding of software development principles, algorithms, data structures, and design patterns

Understanding of cybersecurity principles

Linux and IT troubleshooting skills

Experience with RESTful APIs and service-oriented architectures

Ability to interpret business needs and implement solutions

Ability to work independently and take initiative

Self-motivated and able to work in a team

Commitment to delivering high-quality work on time

Advantageous Requirements:

Experience in IT infrastructure or application operations

Experience working with enterprise network technologies (e.g. IP networks, routing, switching etc.)

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Experience with containerization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, Helm)

Experience with IT orchestration & automation solutions, (e.g. Rundeck, Ansible)

Experience with front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular)

Experience with DevOps practices (e.g. Git, deployments, monitoring)

Experience developing CI/CD pipelines

Experience with test-driven development (TDD) and automated testing frameworks

Experience with Agile Working methods (e.g. Scrum)

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills

Ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Ability to handle high-pressure situations

Ability to work in a complex environment with challenging compliance requirements

Ability to identify and implement ways to reduce complexity

Effective stakeholder management and communication skills

Experience working in an enterprise environment

