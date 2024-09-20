React Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a React Developer to join their dynamic team in a collaborative and innovative environment. The ideal candidate should possess a strong passion for front-end development and be comfortable working with a variety of technologies.

Responsibilities

Design and develop user-friendly web applications using [URL Removed] with UX/UI designers and backend developers to implement features and functionality

Conduct code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices

Debug and resolve performance issues

Participate in the software development lifecycle and Agile methodologies

Stay updated on the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, software engineering or related field

Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and related web technologies

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating them into applications

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Good understanding of web performance optimization techniques

Excellent communication skills and ability to work well within a team

Knowledge of version control systems

Benefits

Salary negotiable

