React Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a React Developer to join their dynamic team in a collaborative and innovative environment. The ideal candidate should possess a strong passion for front-end development and be comfortable working with a variety of technologies.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop user-friendly web applications using [URL Removed] with UX/UI designers and backend developers to implement features and functionality
- Conduct code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices
- Debug and resolve performance issues
- Participate in the software development lifecycle and Agile methodologies
- Stay updated on the latest industry trends and technologies
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, software engineering or related field
- Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and related web technologies
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating them into applications
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Good understanding of web performance optimization techniques
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work well within a team
- Knowledge of version control systems
Benefits
- Salary negotiable
Apply for this role today, contact Gaby or Carmen at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
Desired Skills:
- React Developer
- React Developer
- React Developer