Senior Python Tester – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our clients are on the hunt for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Python Tester with expertise in the Robot Framework to join their dynamic team in Cape Town. This role offers a hybrid working model, combining the flexibility of remote work with the collaboration opportunities of an office environment. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of automated testing, particularly in Python, and will contribute to the development and maintenance of high-quality test automation frameworks.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (or equivalent practical experience).

Experience: 5+ years of experience in software testing, with a strong focus on Python-based test automation.

Automation Tools: Extensive experience with Robot Framework for automated testing.

Python Proficiency: Strong knowledge of Python scripting for automation purposes.

Test Frameworks: Familiarity with other test frameworks such as Selenium, Appium, or Pytest.

CI/CD: Experience with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment pipelines and automated test execution in CI environments.

Agile: Previous experience working in an Agile or Scrum development environment.

Version Control: Proficiency in using Git or other version control systems.

Ability to lead a team of 2-3 Testers.

Desired Skills:

Python

robot framework

automation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

