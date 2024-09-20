Our clients are on the hunt for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Python Tester with expertise in the Robot Framework to join their dynamic team in Cape Town. This role offers a hybrid working model, combining the flexibility of remote work with the collaboration opportunities of an office environment. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of automated testing, particularly in Python, and will contribute to the development and maintenance of high-quality test automation frameworks.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (or equivalent practical experience).
- Experience: 5+ years of experience in software testing, with a strong focus on Python-based test automation.
- Automation Tools: Extensive experience with Robot Framework for automated testing.
- Python Proficiency: Strong knowledge of Python scripting for automation purposes.
- Test Frameworks: Familiarity with other test frameworks such as Selenium, Appium, or Pytest.
- CI/CD: Experience with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment pipelines and automated test execution in CI environments.
- Agile: Previous experience working in an Agile or Scrum development environment.
- Version Control: Proficiency in using Git or other version control systems.
- Ability to lead a team of 2-3 Testers.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- robot framework
- automation
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid