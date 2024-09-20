Software Developer (Junior) at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking for a passionate Junior Software Developer to join their agile team of talented developers! In this role, you’ll dive into all stages of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), from design and development to testing. You’ll create neat, efficient code for exciting projects ranging from small applications to enterprise-grade systems.

Key performance areas

Takes ownership of technical decisions for multiple projects.

Effectively manages team demands and ensures timely delivery.

Collaborates with an agile team to design, develop, test, and maintain web and desktop applications.

Responsible for customer support, bug fixing, and identifying areas for improvement.

Assists in the deployment of releases.

Works with teammates to upgrade older technologies to current standards.

Analyzes and resolves technical and application issues.

Adheres to high-quality development principles while delivering on time.

Collaborates closely with senior developers and mentors.

Prepares training manuals for users as needed.

RequirementsQualifications required

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.

1 Year minimum working experience.

Skills and experience required

Up to 3 years of experience.

Strong technical and analytical skills from education or equivalent experience.

Attention to detail and analytical mindset.

Willingness to understand team roles.

Proficient in software development concepts.

Good understanding of the software development life cycle (SDLC).

Familiar with OO principles, Microsoft MVC Framework, and ASP.NET.

Knowledge of C#, .NET, web services, and RESTful APIs.

Front-end development experience with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.

Experience with SQL queries and Stored Procedures in MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Version control experience with Azure DevOps is a plus.

Familiarity with Kendo/Telerik is advantageous.

Vital experience in web development.

Knowledge of engineering principles and design techniques.

Understanding of customer service principles and satisfaction evaluation.

Desired Skills:

OO Principles

Microsoft MVC Framework

ASP .NET

C#

.NET

Restful API

Front end development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

