The Technical Specialist will have experience of interacting with clients’ technical teams, internal software development teams and networking teams. This person will be an integral team member in the on-going support of products and services provided to our customers.
Responsibilities
- Customer Support for API users and escalated customer queries.
- Administering help desk support to ensure client tickets are resolved timeously.
- Able to Investigate problems, solving and problems and troubleshooting issues.
- Analysing logs and Documenting Processes
- Coordinate changes to the software or any other config changes that may be client specific
- Checking Validations and attending to issues or escalating them to the relevant owner.
- Assist in Compiling RCA (Root Cause Analysis)
Skills and Experience
- Matric or Equivalent N3 certification
- A+ Certificate
- Proficiency with Excel and functions such as VLOOKUP’S, HLOOKUPS etc.
- Good knowledge of Windows and how software works.??
- A good knowledge of networking including VPN’s and IP-SEC tunnels.
- Must have the ability to run Basic SQL Queries
- Understanding of APIs such as SOAP, REST etc.
- Worked with API building and testing tools such as Postman API Platform.
- Capture traces using Wireshark and being able to interpret the results.
Advantage will be
- An understanding of the SMPP protocol.
- Worked with Atlassian Jira and SQL
- Worked with code repositories – GIT.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- Vlookup
- Hlookup
- SQL
- API
- SOAP
- REST
- SMPP
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate