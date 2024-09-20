Technical Specialist

The Technical Specialist will have experience of interacting with clients’ technical teams, internal software development teams and networking teams. This person will be an integral team member in the on-going support of products and services provided to our customers.

Responsibilities

Customer Support for API users and escalated customer queries.

Administering help desk support to ensure client tickets are resolved timeously.

Able to Investigate problems, solving and problems and troubleshooting issues.

Analysing logs and Documenting Processes

Coordinate changes to the software or any other config changes that may be client specific

Checking Validations and attending to issues or escalating them to the relevant owner.

Assist in Compiling RCA (Root Cause Analysis)

Skills and Experience

Matric or Equivalent N3 certification

A+ Certificate

Proficiency with Excel and functions such as VLOOKUP’S, HLOOKUPS etc.

Good knowledge of Windows and how software works.??

A good knowledge of networking including VPN’s and IP-SEC tunnels.

Must have the ability to run Basic SQL Queries

Understanding of APIs such as SOAP, REST etc.

Worked with API building and testing tools such as Postman API Platform.

Capture traces using Wireshark and being able to interpret the results.

Advantage will be

An understanding of the SMPP protocol.

Worked with Atlassian Jira and SQL

Worked with code repositories – GIT.

