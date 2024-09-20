Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

- Create test plans and execution for dynamic GhostDraft forms.
- Integration testing to ensure that GhostDraft forms are properly integrated with the. NET back-end and interact correctly with the React front-end.
- Collaborate with QA and development teams to create automated test scripts for dynamic forms using tools like Selenium.
- Cross-browser and device testing
- Defect tracking and reporting
- User acceptance testing (UAT) and continuous improvement.
- Collaborating with QA and development teams to build automated test scripts, ensuring consistent functionality across major browsers and devices
- Identifying and logging defects using a bug-tracking system
- Support business analysts and stakeholders during UAT, ensuring all business requirements are met.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- IT-related tertiary qualification
- Experience in creating comprehensive test plans, and scripts, and executing test cases.
- Basic to intermediate understanding of dynamic form testing, especially with GhostDraft.
- Experience in testing integrated systems, focusing on .NET frameworks and [URL Removed] front-ends.
- Strong skills in performing detailed manual testing.
- Experience with automated testing tools like Selenium and Postman.
- Basic SQL knowledge for verifying test data and results.
- Experience working in Agile or Scrum teams.
- Familiarity with continuous integration and delivery processes.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- Manual Testing
- GhostDraft
- Integration Testing