Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 20, 2024

  • Create test plans and execution for dynamic GhostDraft forms.

  • Integration testing to ensure that GhostDraft forms are properly integrated with the. NET back-end and interact correctly with the React front-end.

  • Collaborate with QA and development teams to create automated test scripts for dynamic forms using tools like Selenium.

  • Cross-browser and device testing

  • Defect tracking and reporting

  • User acceptance testing (UAT) and continuous improvement.

  • Collaborating with QA and development teams to build automated test scripts, ensuring consistent functionality across major browsers and devices

  • Identifying and logging defects using a bug-tracking system

  • Support business analysts and stakeholders during UAT, ensuring all business requirements are met.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric

  • IT-related tertiary qualification

  • Experience in creating comprehensive test plans, and scripts, and executing test cases.

  • Basic to intermediate understanding of dynamic form testing, especially with GhostDraft.

  • Experience in testing integrated systems, focusing on .NET frameworks and [URL Removed] front-ends.

  • Strong skills in performing detailed manual testing.

  • Experience with automated testing tools like Selenium and Postman.

  • Basic SQL knowledge for verifying test data and results.

  • Experience working in Agile or Scrum teams.

  • Familiarity with continuous integration and delivery processes.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • Manual Testing
  • GhostDraft
  • Integration Testing

