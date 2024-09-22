Senior Project Manager at Construct Executive Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Science Degree or Bachelor of Technology Degree or Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering.

Must be registered with ECSA as a Professional Engineer or Technologist or with SACPCMP as a Professional Construction Project Manager.

Must have 10-12 years of experience in management of Civil or Structural infrastructure, contract management, quality control monitoring, and report writing.

Experience in managing GCC & JBCC Contracts and dealing with claims would be advantageous.

Experience in Civil 3D and AutoCAD software would be advantageous.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Project, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Must be willing to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Civil or Structural Infrastructure

Contract Management

Quality Control Monitoring

Report Writing

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Microsoft PowerPoint

GCC

JBCC

Civil 3D

Autocad

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Senior Project Manager (Civil & Structural Services)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position