Azure Dev Ops Engineer at Square 1 Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A fast growing consultancy company is looking for an Azure DevOps engineer with 2 years experience to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will design, implement, and manage CI/CD pipelines, automate deployments, and optimize cloud infrastructure using Azure DevOps tools and services. You will collaborate closely with development and IT teams to ensure seamless integration and delivery of software solutions in a fast-paced environment. Experience using the following technologies / frameworks is beneficial – PHP; MySQL; JQuery; Ajax and Laravel experience is a bonus. AZ 104 or AZ 305 and CKA qualifications are not required however preference will be given to people with those certifications. Interested? Please apply here

Desired Skills:

Dev Ops Engineer

Azure

MySQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.

To find out more about us, please visit our Website at [URL Removed] or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn #Square1Recruitment or #SQ1Recruitment.



Learn more/Apply for this position