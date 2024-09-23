Broadband Commission calls for enhanced global digital cooperation

The B​​roadband Commission​ for Sustainable Development at its Fall Meeting today urged governments, industry, academia and civil society to collaborate to support the implementation of the forthcoming UN Global Digital Compact.

Taking place in New York just days before the UN’s Summit of the Future, the Fall Meeting of the Commission underscored the importance of global initiatives to set a course towards a resilient, safe, and inclusive digital future. Both the Compact and the Pact for the Future are expected to be agreed at the upcoming UN Summit.

The Broadband Commission​ remains committed to placing universal broadband connectivity at the forefront of global policy discussions. It advocates for multistakeholder engagement, demonstrating that international collaboration can address emerging threats and harness opportunities.

“The question is, how do we collectively harness digital technologies to protect, empower, and include every member of our society,” says Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s minister of information communication technology and innovation. “Achieving this requires stronger collaboration across industries, governments, academic institutions, and international organizations. It requires us to be bold in our vision and especially intentional in our interventions.”

During the meeting, the Broadband Commission focused on key digital challenges including the need for countries and the tech sector to enhance digital resilience.

The Commission also emphasized the importance of reinforcing digital infrastructure to withstand disruptions and mitigate growing risks, and it called for greater cross-sector collaboration to strengthen preparedness and crisis response capabilities.

Commissioners and their guests also explored the future of the digital world, emphasizing the impact of emerging technologies and the importance of continued digital innovation.

“Despite the dynamic progress of the telecom industry in recent years, a new era has begun, propelled by the accumulation of new disruptive technologies,” says Carlos Jarque, representing Carlos Slim, co-chair of the commission. “To maximise innovation, we need solid investment in connectivity and applications, ensuring outstanding quality of networks and, of course,​​​​​​ with energy efficiency and privacy assurance.” ​

Commissioners discussed forward-thinking strategies to foster universal, meaningful connectivity, addressing the need for a global framework that promotes equitable and sustainable digital access while considering the rapid evolution of emerging technologies.

“Our work is interconnected with the lives of billions around the world,” says Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). “This is a responsibility and an opportunity to use the power of broadband power to do good — now and for generations to come.”

The meeting also welcomed the ongoing work of the Commission’s Working Group on Data Governance in the Digital Age, which is developing a Data Governance Toolkit: A Roadmap for the Digital Age. This toolkit is designed to provide governments and regulators with practical guidance for effective data governance, addressing capacity and implementation challenges at the country level.

“In a world characterized by fragmented data regulations and varying capacities, we have the unique opportunity to develop practical tools and actionable strategies,” says Tawfik Jelassi, UNESCO’s assistant director-general for communication and information. “These will enable us to harness the power of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and data while safeguarding human rights and fostering inclusive growth.”