Developer / Consultant (JHB) (1002127) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Parvana
Role:
- Our client is looking to add a highly qualified graduate, with at least a Masters Degree, however our client will prefer a PhD degree.
- Due to on-going company growth our client is now looking to recruit additional.
- Consultants to assist customers with the implementation of new and existing programmes.
- The work is varied but usually involves some form of knowledge transfer to help a customer build the first few applications and customize existing applications.
- All consultants work with customers on-site to install software, to build example solutions, to train customer staff (and their outside consultants if any), and to help customers build the first few applications.
- You will need to have had significant experience within the IT industry.
- Many of their existing consultants had become highly technically competent during their careers and reached management or project management roles but discovered that this was less rewarding than technical work.
- This opportunity is ideal for the gifted who feel frustrated or sidelined in their current career paths.
- The emphasis is on technical aptitude, self-motivation, inquisitiveness and experience rather than detailed knowledge in a specific field.
- Any new hire will be fully trained in the company’s products and acquire skill through mentoring.
- The candidate will need to be based in Boston USA for a period of 1 year as internal consultant to gain experience before relocating back to South Africa as an external consultant
Interpersonal Skills:
- All consultants must possess excellent interpersonal communication skills.
- For greatest financial reward Consultants would need to be able to participate in both Pre-Sales and Post-Sales activities.
- Such consultants would have some previous experience and competence in scoping, estimating, requirements capture, project management and presenting.
- They would also have a polished and professional approach to communications with customers and prospects.
Language Skills:
- All consultants must be proficient in English. Other languages, especially Afrikaans, would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Masters / PhD
- Data
- Pre-sales