Developer – SQL at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client is a global leader in digital marketing and client reporting solutions, empowering financial professionals to enhance investor engagement and retention. With operations spanning four continents, they are rapidly expanding their team worldwide. Serving top-tier clients in the fintech sector, they seek individuals passionate about technical R&D and solution design, offering remote work opportunities.

What you will be doing:

Dive into diverse client data formats (CSV, XLSX, XML, JSON, etc.) to ensure accuracy and completeness, turning insights into actionable solutions.

Craft tailored reporting strategies, keeping clients engaged and informed every step of the way.

Champion seamless production runs, ensuring timely and precise report deliveries.

Uncover core business challenges and unlock value through innovative problem-solving.

Navigate client setups with ease, implementing enhancements and fixes with finesse.

Harness the power of Studio Apps and technical prowess to tackle complex business puzzles.

Shape JSON & SQL configurations to meet business needs, delivering top-notch solutions on time.

Maintain a holistic view of client data and platform capabilities, adapting to diverse needs with agility.

Thrive in a dynamic environment, collaborating with clients across multiple time zones.

Foster strong partnerships with clients and internal teams, driving success through collaboration and communication.

Fuel team growth through knowledge-sharing, training sessions, and staying ahead of industry trends.

What you need:

Proficiency in SQL, JavaScript, SQLite, and RESTful APIs (XML/JSON).

Intermediate or advanced T-SQL development experience.

Exceptional communication skills (verbal, written, interpersonal).

Driven by self-improvement and team success.

Deep understanding of data structures.

Comfortable with JIRA, Confluence, and Microsoft Office.

Proven track record in fostering positive client experiences.

Detail-oriented with a knack for grasping complex technicalities swiftly.

Thrives under pressure within collaborative team settings.

Nice To Haves:

Proficient in Design tools like InDesign.

Background in Asset management or extensive industry knowledge.

Familiarity with cloud service providers and emerging trends.

Ability to confidently challenge and justify decisions.

Demonstrated skill in configuring technical solutions, including data visualisation and structuring.

Working Hours:

US-hours: between 08:00 – 16:00 Pacific Standard Time zone (which relates to [Phone Number Removed]; SAST) depending on Daylight Savings time zone in the US.

Job ID:

J104456

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

JavaScript

SQLite

Learn more/Apply for this position