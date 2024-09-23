DevOps Engineer – Remote Remote

We seek a skilled and motivated Azure DevOps engineer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will design, implement, and manage CI/CD pipelines, automate deployments, and optimize cloud infrastructure using Azure DevOps tools and services. You will collaborate closely with development and IT teams to ensure seamless integration and delivery of software solutions in a fast-paced environment.

· Design, implement, and manage CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps.

· Automate infrastructure provisioning and deployments using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform, ARM templates, or Azure CLI.

· Monitor and optimize Azure environments to ensure high availability, performance, and security.

· Collaborate with development, QA, and IT teams to streamline the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

· Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to build, deployment, and infrastructure.

· Implement and manage version control systems, primarily using Git.

· Manage containerization and orchestration using tools like Docker and Kubernetes.

· Ensure compliance with industry standards and best practices for security, scalability, and reliability.

· Create and maintain detailed documentation for processes, configurations, and procedures.

Frameworks and Technologies:

PHP

MySQL

JQuery

Ajax

Laravel experience is a bonus

Knowledge, skills and attributes:

Proficiency in Azure cloud services, including virtual machines, containers, networking, and databases.

Experience in designing, implementing, and managing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines using Azure DevOps, Jenkins, or similar tools.

Knowledge of Infrastructure as Code tools like Terraform, ARM templates, or Azure Bicep for automating infrastructure deployment.

Expertise in version control systems, particularly Git, for managing and tracking code changes.

Strong PowerShell, Bash, or Python scripting skills for automating tasks and processes.

Experience with monitoring and logging tools like Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, and Application Insights for performance and reliability management.

Understanding security best practices, including role-based access control (RBAC), Azure Policy, and managing secrets with tools like Azure Key Vault.

Ability to collaborate effectively with development, operations, and security teams, with strong communication skills to drive DevOps culture.

Knowledge of containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

Strong problem-solving abilities to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues related to DevOps processes.

Preferred Skills

Experience with monitoring and logging tools like Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, or Splunk.

Knowledge of networking and security best practices in cloud environments.

Understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Familiarity with other cloud platforms, such as AWS or Google Cloud, is a plus.

Qualifications

A strong background in software development or IT operations and expertise in Azure cloud services are essential. Key qualifications include proficiency in DevOps practices like CI/CD, version control systems like Git, infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools like Terraform or ARM templates, and experience with Azure DevOps pipelines.

Certifications are not required, but they are highly appreciated if you have:

Azure Certification (AZ-104 or AZ-305) OR

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA)

Desired Skills:

Agile and Scrum

Azure Monitor

cloud platforms

