DuxNet wireless range delivers on modern connectivity requirements

Duxbury Networking’s in-house DuxNet range of wireless solutions is designed to meet the connectivity demands of any environment ranging from offices and homes to educational institutions and public spaces.

The DuxNet Wireless Access Points (APs) are engineered to deliver high-speed connectivity across several models. These APs support multiple devices without compromising performance. There are options for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and dual-band configurations to provide connectivity in even the most challenging environments.

In addition to these APs, the DuxNet Wireless Controller further enhances network management by providing centralised control over multiple access points. The controllers feature real-time monitoring and advanced security settings to simplify network administration while ensuring optimal performance across all connected devices.

The range includes:

DuxNet 240AP Ceiling Mount AC1200 Access Point: Powered by the MT7628 and 7613 chipsets, this AP supports dual-band operation with a data rate of up to 1200Mbps, ideal for small to medium-sized spaces requiring reliable coverage.

DuxNet 420AP Ceiling Mount AC1200 Access Point: Equipped with the Qualcomm QCA9563 chipset, this AP offers advanced 11ac Wave 2 technology, delivering stable and high-speed Wi-Fi coverage across larger areas.

DuxNet 820AP Ceiling Mount AX1800 Access Point: Built on the MT7621AT chipset, this AP provides next-generation Wi-Fi 6 (11ax) performance with a data rate of up to 1800Mbps, making it suitable for high-density environments.

DuxNet 840AP Ceiling Mount AX1800 Access Point: Powered by the Qualcomm IPQ6000 chipset, this AP supports Wi-Fi 6 technology, enhancing network capacity and efficiency in busy networks.

DuxNet 880AP Ceiling Mount AX3600 Access Point: Featuring the Qualcomm IPQ8072A chipset, this high-performance AP delivers ultra-fast AX3600 Wi-Fi speeds, ideal for enterprise environments demanding maximum throughput.

DuxNet 420AP Outdoor AC1200 Wave 2 Outdoor Access Point: With the Qualcomm QCA9563 chipset, this rugged outdoor AP is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions while providing reliable AC1200 dual-band connectivity.

DuxNet 840AP Outdoor AX1800 Outdoor Access Point: Equipped with the Qualcomm IPQ6000 chipset, this outdoor AP brings Wi-Fi 6 performance to exterior spaces, ensuring high-speed, long-range connectivity.

“These access points are designed to blend aesthetics with functionality to fit into any environment while providing extensive network coverage,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Duxbury Networking business unit manager. “With advanced security features, multiple SSIDs, and guest networks, users can enjoy greater control and peace of mind knowing their network is secure.”

The DuxNet Wireless range also includes Point-to-Point solutions to extend network coverage over long distances. These are ideal for connecting remote buildings or creating outdoor networks and provide high-speed, reliable connectivity with minimal latency.

The Point-to-Point product lineup includes:

DuxNet 450CPE 5GHz Point-to-Point/Multi-Point CPE: Powered by the MTK MT7628 chipset, this CPE offers reliable 5GHz connectivity with a compact design, perfect for linking remote sites.

DuxNet 512CPE 5GHz Point-to-Point/Multi-Point CPE: Using the Qualcomm QCA9563 chipset, this CPE ensures 5GHz point-to-point connections with enhanced signal strength and minimal latency.

DuxNet 2200CPE 2.4/5GHz Point-to-Point/Multi-Point CPE: This dual-band CPE, powered by the Qualcomm QCA9563 chipset, supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, offering versatile deployment options for various connectivity needs.

DuxNet APC64 WLAN Controller (64 AP support): Built on the MTK MT7621 chipset, this controller manages up to 64 access points with CAPWAP protocol, offering efficient and scalable network management for growing businesses.

The DuxNet Wireless range is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, covering any manufacturing defects and offering support for the product’s entire life. Additionally, DuxNet offers comprehensive technical support through various channels, including phone and email, to assist with installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.