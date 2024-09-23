Inspiron 14 converts from laptop to tablet

Dell has introduced the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, now available from official distributor, DCC Technologies. This machine has multiple modes and can for example convert into a tablet by simply folding the display backwards.

However, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is first and foremost a fully featured laptop which offers excellent specifications. This starts inside with Intel’s Core 7 150U processor, launched in January 2024, found in the top model. With 10 cores and up to 5,4GHz turbo frequency it combines with (up to) 16GB of DDR5 RAM to comfortably power through daily tasks.

Since this machine can transition from laptop to tablet, the importance of a good display cannot be understated. Luckily, Dell delivers with a 14-inch touchscreen, offering not only a Full HD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 but also a 16:10 aspect ratio that is taller than normal for a more spacious content experience. Add to this Dell ComfortView which helps reduce harmful blue light, most appreciated when spending an entire day in front of the laptop. There is even an optional active pen available which allows for natural writing or drawing on the display.

Dell’s Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is, of course, all about versatility. While the durability tested 360° hinge allows the Inspiron 14 to transform from laptop to tablet with ease, this Dell can also operate in two more modes – tent and stand, each allowing diverse ways to interact with the display.

Stand mode, for example, makes videoconferencing easy, further helped along by not only a widescreen FHD (1080p) webcam and dual microphones but also Dell’s background noise-reducing AI for a clear voice when talking.

Dell has also paid attention to the sound quality of the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, offering up-firing speakers on the sides of the keyboard, alongside Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

For storage the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 includes a large (and fast) 1 TB Solid State Drive as top option. And as far as port options are concerned, users receive two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 1.4, a universal audio jack and an SD card reader. This is all done in a laptop that starts at a comfortable 1.71kg and with a thickness of under 19mm.

Finally, full day battery life is assured through the 4-Cell, 64Whr battery which, thanks to Dell’s ExpressCharge, can charge up to 80% power in just one hour.

“What we have heard from many customers is that versatility in the modern workplace is key,” notes Heinrich Pretorius, Dell EMC consumer product specialist at DCC Technologies. “And versatility is exactly what is on offer from Dell with the Inspiron 14 2-in-1. Users soon find the different modes, such as tablet, tent and stand, compliment this notebook exceptionally well, each offering a unique way of enhancing productivity. And with a beautiful, spacious touchscreen and some top-class specifications, customers simply cannot go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1,” Pretorius concludes.