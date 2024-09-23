IT Technician – Gauteng Illovo

We are currently looking for a skilled and dynamic mid-range Roaming Technician to join our current support team in Johannesburg, Sandton. You will maintain a wide variety of technologies and systems while for several clients as part of our roaming support team. You will troubleshoot system remotely and provide on-site support as needed (company vehicles available).

We are also looking for someone with a confident & positive attitude and good client relations experience is essential. You must have a proven track record that shows a stable career path, strong values and good work ethics.

In addition to this you must be flexible with working hours as after-hour work may be required at times.

Requirements:

A+ / N+ or equivalent

MCSE / MCITP or Azure Certifications

Advanced desktop support (hardware/software)

Advanced support for MS office products

Extensive experience with Window operating systems

The ability to manage and maintain Windows Servers

A good understanding of AD, GPO, DFS and security standards

Good understanding of networking – switches, WiFi, CCTV, routers and firewalls

More than anything we love working with people who shows true passion for technology and reflect this in their work and being proactive.

In order to apply for this position, you will need your own transport and a valid license.

Please note – Employment of successful candidates will be subject to ITC and criminal history checks along with a basic polygraph test.

Desired Skills:

Hardware troubleshooting

Desktop Support

Windows Server

Wi-Fi

CCTV

Mimecast

Information Security

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

