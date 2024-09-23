MTN , ZTE debut 5G ultra-range maritime coverage

MTN South Africa and ZTE have announced Africa’s first 5G Ultra-range maritime offshore coverage at Mossel Bay, with benefits for maritime connectivity, tourism and the economic prospects of local fishermen.

The deployment of Ultra-range 5G network in Mossel Bay will enable high-speed, reliable internet access in previously hard-to-reach maritime areas, bringing unprecedented connectivity to the region’s waters.

The project delivers more than 210Mbps throughput at 22km from the shore.

Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa, says: “By launching Africa’s first 5G maritime network in South Africa, MTN is setting a new benchmark in connectivity. This innovation not only strengthens our position as a leader in digital transformation but also opens up new horizons for economic growth and technological advancement across the continent.”

Rami Farah, chief technology officer of MTN South Africa, comments: “We are incredibly proud to be pioneering this transformative technology in South Africa. By integrating 5G Ultra Maritime Coverage, we are not only expanding our network’s reach but also opening new avenues for economic growth and enhancing the travel experience for tourists. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and supporting local communities.”

Luca Shen, CEO of ZTE South Africa, adds: “Our collaboration with MTN represents a significant step forward in maritime technology. ZTE is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of different regions. With our 5G Ultra Maritime Coverage, we are setting a new standard for connectivity and enabling Africa to harness the full potential of its maritime resources.”

Bob Zhou, MD of ZTE South Africa, says: “This project is more than just a technical milestone; it is a meaningful step towards enhancing the digital economy and protecting marine environments. We are excited to see the impact this innovative solution will have on local economies, tourism, and sustainable ocean management in South Africa and beyond.”

The deployment of 5G Ultra Maritime Coverage is a strategic part of MTN and ZTE’s broader initiative to leverage technology for socio-economic development. It aligns with the African Union and South Africa’s vision for a digitally connected continent and country. It supports various Sustainable Development Goals, including economic growth and innovation.

The deployment of 5G Ultra Maritime Coverage will support innovative applications such as real-time vessel tracking, advanced navigation systems, and remote monitoring, contributing to safer and more efficient maritime operations. Local fishermen will benefit from improved access to weather forecasts, market prices, and communication tools. This will enable better planning, enhance safety, and open new opportunities for direct sales and global market access, thereby improving their economic stability.

“Our 5G network covers 44% of South African population, this is a steady increase by 19% from last year’s 25% coverage. Our focus going forward is to deploy more 5G – we have already rolled out 900 new 5G sites in 2024” says Molapisi.