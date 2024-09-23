SAP Specialist TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Jointly responsible for the design and implementation of our cloud strategy and SAP transformation
Optimization of existing developments
Completion of required IT Documentation
Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Knowledge within the Automotive Industry 5 years+
+5 years SAP Experience and Certification will be an advantage
Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
A Self-Starter with the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality
Essential Skills Requirements:
Expert knowledge in SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud infrastructure solutions
Extensive experience SAP UI5, SAP FIORI, SAP BTP Tools, SAP Cloud Integration & Business Application Tools
Experience in Enhanced SAP Change and Transport System (CTS+)
Knowledge and experience in ABAP, Eclipse, GitHub, API’s (SDK Tools), KAFKA connections
Business-fluent English, German would be an advantage
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Knowledge of SAP Mobile Tools
Knowledge of Cloud Foundry CLI Plugins for SAP BTP
Knowledge in Cloud Connector
Passionate about their work
Flexibility by taking on ad hoc tasks
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Good work ethic and discipline to ensure tasks will be completed on-time
Pleasant, approachable disposition
Business writing skills in general business correspondence
