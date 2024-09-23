SAP Specialist TT

Jointly responsible for the design and implementation of our cloud strategy and SAP transformation

Optimization of existing developments

Completion of required IT Documentation

Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Knowledge within the Automotive Industry 5 years+

+5 years SAP Experience and Certification will be an advantage

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

A Self-Starter with the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality

Essential Skills Requirements:

Expert knowledge in SAP S/4 HANA Transformation & Integration and Cloud infrastructure solutions

Extensive experience SAP UI5, SAP FIORI, SAP BTP Tools, SAP Cloud Integration & Business Application Tools

Experience in Enhanced SAP Change and Transport System (CTS+)

Knowledge and experience in ABAP, Eclipse, GitHub, API’s (SDK Tools), KAFKA connections

Expertise in dealing with complex build environments and continuous integration

Business-fluent English, German would be an advantage

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Knowledge of SAP Mobile Tools

Knowledge of Cloud Foundry CLI Plugins for SAP BTP

Knowledge in Cloud Connector

Passionate about their work

Flexibility by taking on ad hoc tasks

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Good work ethic and discipline to ensure tasks will be completed on-time

Pleasant, approachable disposition

Business writing skills in general business correspondence

Desired Skills:

SAP UI5

SAP FIORI

SAP Change and Transport System (CTS+)

