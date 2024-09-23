Scrum Master

Sep 23, 2024

Guides and coaches the team on the agile framework, methodology and ceremonies. Helps to manage and optimise a continuous flow of work across the team.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and coach an agile team on agile values practices.

  • Facilitate team ceremonies.

  • Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions; help the team continuously improve.

  • Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution.

  • Empower teams to self-organize.

  • Where required, set up and mobilise new teams and work with the client and other Company leads to set up lean-agile governance processes.

  • Where required, coach a struggling agile team; tailoring methods in a complex context as necessary.

  • Collaborate with other Agile Practitioners to improve the agile maturity of all agile teams.

  • Foster a growth mindset within the practise, contributing to learning materials, personal and team development.

  • Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field preferred

  • At least 4-10 years of experience working in software development teams

  • Relevant Agile and Scrum Master Certifications

Preferred Skills:

  • Coaching/mentoring.

  • Talent for driving change.?

  • Organizational development.

  • Negotiation.?

  • Conflict Resolution.?

  • Process/continuous improvement.?

  • Facilitation.?

  • Proven ability to work independently and as a team member.?

  • Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills.?

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

