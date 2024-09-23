Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Guides and coaches the team on the agile framework, methodology and ceremonies. Helps to manage and optimise a continuous flow of work across the team.

Responsibilities

Develop and coach an agile team on agile values practices.

Facilitate team ceremonies.

Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions; help the team continuously improve.

Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution.

Empower teams to self-organize.

Where required, set up and mobilise new teams and work with the client and other Company leads to set up lean-agile governance processes.

Where required, coach a struggling agile team; tailoring methods in a complex context as necessary.

Collaborate with other Agile Practitioners to improve the agile maturity of all agile teams.

Foster a growth mindset within the practise, contributing to learning materials, personal and team development.

Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field preferred

At least 4-10 years of experience working in software development teams

Relevant Agile and Scrum Master Certifications

Preferred Skills:

Coaching/mentoring.

Talent for driving change.?

Organizational development.

Negotiation.?

Conflict Resolution.?

Process/continuous improvement.?

Facilitation.?

Proven ability to work independently and as a team member.?

Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills.

Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

