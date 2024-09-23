Senior Java Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client is eagerly seeking an enthusiastic Senior Java Software Engineer for a hybrid position based in Pretoria! This is a fantastic opportunity for someone ready to bring their expertise and passion to a dynamic team.

Key Requirements:

8+ years’ overall experience.

BSc/ BTech

Java

ELK Knowledge

USSD Knowledge

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at : [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

