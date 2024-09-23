Senior Software Developer

Our client is seeking a skilled Senior Software Developer to join their IT team. The ideal person will be responsible for developing and maintaining their .NET Web Forms application and C# services, ensuring the reliability and performance of their systems. This role involves operations and support, as well as contributing to a stable environment.

Strategic and Project Management

Lead the design, development, and implementation of new software requirements.

Collaborate with project managers and stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers.

Ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

Stay updated with industry trends and advancements to propose innovative solutions.

Operations and Support

Develop and maintain .NET Web Forms applications and C# services.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by users through the helpdesk.

Perform code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.

Optimize application performance and reliability.

Environment

Ensure a secure and stable development and production environment.

Manage and maintain the MS SQL database, ensuring data integrity and security.

Implement and monitor application performance and security measures.

Collaborate with the infrastructure team to ensure seamless integration and deployment.

Conduct regular system audits and assessments to identify areas for improvement.

Preferred skills

Experience with Agile development methodologies.

7+ years of experience in software development.

Experience with Web Forms applications and service-oriented architecture.

Experience with Console applications

Must have: C#, .Net, ASP.NET, Web Forms, MS SQL

CI/CD, DevOps, .NET Core, Angular, React (Beneficial)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Certification in relevant technologies or project management.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Good communication and teamwork abilities.

Location: Johannesburg, Ormonde (fully onsite)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

