Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 23, 2024

Our client is seeking a skilled Senior Software Developer to join their IT team. The ideal person will be responsible for developing and maintaining their .NET Web Forms application and C# services, ensuring the reliability and performance of their systems. This role involves operations and support, as well as contributing to a stable environment.

Strategic and Project Management

  • Lead the design, development, and implementation of new software requirements.

  • Collaborate with project managers and stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.

  • Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers.

  • Ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

  • Stay updated with industry trends and advancements to propose innovative solutions.

Operations and Support

  • Develop and maintain .NET Web Forms applications and C# services.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by users through the helpdesk.

  • Perform code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.

  • Optimize application performance and reliability.

Environment

  • Ensure a secure and stable development and production environment.

  • Manage and maintain the MS SQL database, ensuring data integrity and security.

  • Implement and monitor application performance and security measures.

  • Collaborate with the infrastructure team to ensure seamless integration and deployment.

  • Conduct regular system audits and assessments to identify areas for improvement.

Preferred skills

  • Experience with Agile development methodologies.

  • 7+ years of experience in software development.

  • Experience with Web Forms applications and service-oriented architecture.

  • Experience with Console applications

  • Must have: C#, .Net, ASP.NET, Web Forms, MS SQL

  • CI/CD, DevOps, .NET Core, Angular, React (Beneficial)

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

  • Certification in relevant technologies or project management.

  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

  • Good communication and teamwork abilities.

  • Location: Johannesburg, Ormonde (fully onsite)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

