Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking a skilled Senior Software Developer to join their IT team. The ideal person will be responsible for developing and maintaining their .NET Web Forms application and C# services, ensuring the reliability and performance of their systems. This role involves operations and support, as well as contributing to a stable environment.
Strategic and Project Management
- Lead the design, development, and implementation of new software requirements.
- Collaborate with project managers and stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.
- Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers.
- Ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
- Stay updated with industry trends and advancements to propose innovative solutions.
Operations and Support
- Develop and maintain .NET Web Forms applications and C# services.
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by users through the helpdesk.
- Perform code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.
- Optimize application performance and reliability.
Environment
- Ensure a secure and stable development and production environment.
- Manage and maintain the MS SQL database, ensuring data integrity and security.
- Implement and monitor application performance and security measures.
- Collaborate with the infrastructure team to ensure seamless integration and deployment.
- Conduct regular system audits and assessments to identify areas for improvement.
Preferred skills
- Experience with Agile development methodologies.
- 7+ years of experience in software development.
- Experience with Web Forms applications and service-oriented architecture.
- Experience with Console applications
- Must have: C#, .Net, ASP.NET, Web Forms, MS SQL
- CI/CD, DevOps, .NET Core, Angular, React (Beneficial)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- Certification in relevant technologies or project management.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Good communication and teamwork abilities.
- Location: Johannesburg, Ormonde (fully onsite)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery