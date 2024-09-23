Senior Specialist Business Analysis

A Procurement and Supply Chain Business Analyst is required to assist with the implementation and roll out of an integrated P2P solution based on Coupa and SAP S/4 Hana. A template solution has been built and live in several countries. The solution will be rolled out to the rest of ABSA entities in Africa. The Business Analyst will function within a team of other Business Analysts, taking responsibility for specific processes and or countries to support the delivery of the solution in that country. This will include the entire delivery lifecycle from requirements, through build, test, training, data migration, cutover and post go live support.
Mandatory Skills:
- Understanding of procurement business processes
- Good Excel skills for advanced data modelling and reporting
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong ability to analyse complex data sets, draw insightful
- conclusions, and present them clearly to executivelevel stakeholders
- Communication & Leadership: Confident, with excellent communication skills and the ability to influence decisionmakers at all levels.
- Confident and solutionoriented approach, with the ability to take initiative and lead where required
Desired Skills:
- experience training users on procurement processes
- experience in Power BI.
Desired Skills:
- Procurement Business Processes
- Excel
- Data modeling and reporting
- Written And Verbal Communication
- Analyse complex data sets
- Draw insightful conclusions
- Present to Stakeholders
- Communication and Leadership
- confident and solution oriented
- PowerBI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is based in the financial services sector.