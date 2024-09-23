Senior Support Engineer (Exchange, Active Directory, Hyper-V) (CPT)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR strong technical expertise as a Senior Support Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist where your core function will be to provide a high level of support to Enterprise clients. You will be responsible for Software Support Services including Microsoft Windows Server, VMware, Veeam, Microsoft Exchange, and Hyper-V. You will require Matric/Grade 12, possess a Microsoft MCSA 2016 Certification or equivalent with extensive experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher, ITIL v2 Foundation, Active Directory and Hyper-V.

DUTIES:

Responsible for providing Senior Enterprise Server support to all clients.

Responsible for troubleshooting hardware issues across platforms HPE ,Dell, Lenovo, Huawei, IBM etc. platforms. A strong cross skill will be advantageous.

Escalation Management –

Assist with escalations from 1 st and 2 nd Line Support Engineers.

and 2 Line Support Engineers. Provide 2 nd to 3 rd Line datacentre, network, and security support.

to 3 Line datacentre, network, and security support. Where needed, escalate to 3 rd Line timeously to maintain SLA commitments, ensuring to retain ownership of the ticket.

Line timeously to maintain SLA commitments, ensuring to retain ownership of the ticket. Manage and drive to resolution escalated incidents, problems, and requests.

Professionally respond to and resolve / fulfil all incidents and service requests assigned.

Problem solving –

Remediate technical issues identified by audit risk findings and monthly reporting.

Analyse and solve common and complex problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking.

Professionally respond to and resolve / fulfil all incidents and service requests assigned.

Own Root Cause Analysis and Problem Management –

Provide advanced-level of desk side support for desktop-related technical issues.

Coordinate and perform in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new systems.

Service Improvement –

Identify opportunities to innovate, extend and enhance service delivery.

Improve existing processes through solutions to recurring problems and enhancements to existing solutions or documentation.

Track and monitor service levels and implement action plans to improve.

Proactive follow-up on escalated issues.

Participate, lead, and initiate various projects to continually improve the customer environment.

Proactive analysis of the customer environment to identify risks, opportunity for improvement and value which can be derived.

Gauge the effectiveness.

Creation –

Create and update documentation related to installation procedures and troubleshooting.

Create system documentation for technologies, including installation, configuration, and appropriate troubleshooting steps.

Maintenance –

Ensure that all applicable site documentation and standard operating procedures are maintained up to date.

Relationship Management –

Communication.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship in support of the Service Delivery Manager with the following: Clients, End-users, Support teams, 3rd party Vendors.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels.

Regularly follow-up on outstanding queries with other entities who are involved with specific requests.

Manage customer satisfaction through effectively communicating and managing customer expectations.

Work closely with customers possessing varying levels of IT knowledge and provides end user technical support.

Remain courteous, tactful, honest and professional in all communication and interactions with customers and other parties.

Regularly follow-up on outstanding queries with other entities who are involved with specific calls.

Team player –

Provide training as required.

Work with executive team members, decision makers, and stakeholders to define customers’ requirements and systems goals, and to identify and resolve customer systems issues.

Perform research and continued effort towards education for the purpose of improving knowledge and experience-levels in the products/systems supported by the company.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12 Essential.

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or equivalent.

Extensive experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher.

ITIL v2 Foundation.

Extensive experience supporting Active Directory and Hyper-V.

Extensive experience supporting multi-Vendor Hardware platforms.

Self-starter with a proven track record and contactable references.

Own reliable transport and driver’s license.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Support

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position