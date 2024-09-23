Software Developer

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented Software Developer to join the dynamic team of our client, a leading financial services provider. This is an exciting opportunity for a developer passionate about building cutting-edge financial solutions in a fast-paced, innovative environment. If you’re looking to leverage your technical skills while contributing to the future of financial technology, this role could be the perfect fit for you!

Responsibilities



Contribute to the development of IT and business strategies.

Manage relationships with business owners, ensuring that technical processes reflect and support business goals.

Serve as the strategic manager overseeing all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), including planning, organizing, monitoring, and controlling.

Oversee projects or programs related to specific technical application sets.

Ensure the availability of technical experts to fill key roles within the delivery portfolios.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives for team practices and operational environments.

Act as the technical owner for a portfolio of applications, ensuring their alignment with business objectives.

Lead people management efforts, providing guidance, skill development, and accountability for performance metrics of direct reports.

Manage relationships with third-party vendors, including both commercial and service delivery aspects.

Lead new strategic development initiatives while maintaining existing applications.

Facilitate weekly negotiations between business stakeholders and project teams to prioritize and align project requests.

Ensure applications remain adaptable to evolving client needs throughout their lifecycle.

Design or extend new operational processes to enhance efficiency.

Ensure security is embedded in all technological capabilities.

Oversee all audits, risk, and compliance activities to guarantee regulatory adherence.

Requirements



Relevant Degree or Diploma.

5–10 years of experience in a Development Manager or Technical Lead role.

Proven experience in delivering enterprise-grade modern systems.

Implemented or adapted teams into an efficient IT Service Management practice.

Experience with IT Governance and Risk reporting.

Ability to deliver business value through quality technical solutions and code.

Accountability for projects, taking ownership from start to finish of all tasks.

Drive higher technical standards through innovative and scalable technology delivery.

Strong understanding of business and client needs to deliver exceptional services.

Focus on internal improvements and automation of service offerings for clients.

Ensure maximum uptime for the website and internal systems.

Design and deliver scalable, secure code that supports our digital offerings.

Technical Skills Required



ASP .Net Core (Web API, Windows Services)

Kubernetes/Docker

SQL Server 2008 or later

Cloud PaaS Consumption

ASP.NET (Web Forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)

REST Services

Modern JavaScript Libraries: AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJS, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc.

CD/CI Pipelines

HTML 5

C# Back-end .Net 3.5+

Benefits



Salary negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

Contact Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

We will contact you by phone within 7 days if your profile matches our requirements for this position. If your qualifications do not match this specific role, we will reach out to you regarding any future opportunities that align with your experience and skills.

Desired Skills:

