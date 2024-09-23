Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking a skilled Software Developer to join their IT team. The ideal person will be responsible for developing and maintaining their .NET Web Forms application and C# services, ensuring the reliability and performance of their systems. This role involves operations and support, as well as contributing to a stable environment.
Operations and Support
- Develop and maintain .NET Web Forms applications and C# services.
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by users through the helpdesk.
- Participate in code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.
- Document technical specifications and processes.
Preferred skills
- Experience with Agile development methodologies.
- 3+ years of experience in software development.
- Must have: C#, .Net, ASP.NET, Web Forms, MS SQL
- CI/CD, DevOps, .NET Core, Angular, React (Beneficial)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- Certification in relevant technologies or project management.
- Experience with Web Forms applications and service-oriented architecture.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Good communication and teamwork abilities.
- Location: Johannesburg, Ormonde (fully onsite)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery