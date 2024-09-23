Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 23, 2024

Our client is seeking a skilled Software Developer to join their IT team. The ideal person will be responsible for developing and maintaining their .NET Web Forms application and C# services, ensuring the reliability and performance of their systems. This role involves operations and support, as well as contributing to a stable environment.

Operations and Support

  • Develop and maintain .NET Web Forms applications and C# services.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by users through the helpdesk.

  • Participate in code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.

  • Document technical specifications and processes.

Preferred skills

  • Experience with Agile development methodologies.

  • 3+ years of experience in software development.

  • Must have: C#, .Net, ASP.NET, Web Forms, MS SQL

  • CI/CD, DevOps, .NET Core, Angular, React (Beneficial)

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

  • Certification in relevant technologies or project management.

  • Experience with Web Forms applications and service-oriented architecture.

  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

  • Good communication and teamwork abilities.

  • Location: Johannesburg, Ormonde (fully onsite)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

