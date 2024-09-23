Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking a skilled Software Developer to join their IT team. The ideal person will be responsible for developing and maintaining their .NET Web Forms application and C# services, ensuring the reliability and performance of their systems. This role involves operations and support, as well as contributing to a stable environment.

Operations and Support

Develop and maintain .NET Web Forms applications and C# services.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by users through the helpdesk.

Participate in code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.

Document technical specifications and processes.

Preferred skills

Experience with Agile development methodologies.

3+ years of experience in software development.

Must have: C#, .Net, ASP.NET, Web Forms, MS SQL

CI/CD, DevOps, .NET Core, Angular, React (Beneficial)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Certification in relevant technologies or project management.

Experience with Web Forms applications and service-oriented architecture.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Good communication and teamwork abilities.

Location: Johannesburg, Ormonde (fully onsite)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

