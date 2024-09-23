Software Developer Graduate (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you eager to join a dynamic team focused on improving urban environments through data and technology? Our client is seeking a Software Development Graduate to support their Developer Team. The ideal candidate should be passionate about social impact and believe in the transformative power of data and technology. A background in social science is a plus.

DUTIES:

The responsibilities of this role are varied and dependent on the needs of the Developers. Amongst other tasks, the graduate will be involved with: Assisting with software development tasks. Code maintenance. Code reviews. Troubleshooting and debugging. Documentation of development processes, technical specifications and user manuals. Fulfilling this role according to the company’s aspirational culture and team brand. Growing professionally and developing personal competence to fulfil this role in a rapidly scaling and increasingly impactful organisation.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or a related field OR equivalent experience.

Skills and technical expertise:

Proficiency in programming languages, including Python.

Familiarity with software development tools.

Collaboration and communication.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail.

