Software Developer – Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global client base with a strong R&D focus. They are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domains and projects. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things.

What you will be doing:

Design, develop, and implement RESTful APIs using cutting-edge Java technologies.

Create and refine API specifications that drive innovation.

Collaborate closely with product management, UX/UI, and back-end teams to design APIs that truly meet business needs.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that sets the standard for software development best practices.

Implement robust unit, integration, and functional tests to ensure API reliability.

Participate in code reviews, offering feedback to help elevate the team’s code quality.

Troubleshoot and resolve API-related challenges in production environments.

Continuously monitor and optimise API performance, scalability, and reliability to deliver seamless experiences.

Stay ahead of the curve by keeping up with the latest trends and best practices in API development.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

10+ years of experience in Java software development, with a focus on API development.

Strong understanding of RESTful API design principles and best practices.

Experience with API specification languages such as OpenAPI (Swagger) or RAML.

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts and design patterns.

Strong experience with Spring Framework, Spring Boot, and Spring Security.

Experience with database technologies such as SQL and NoSQL.

Experience with containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Experience with Angular / React is beneficial.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Job ID:

J104559

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java Development

SDLC

API’s

Learn more/Apply for this position