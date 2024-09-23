Test Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Work closely with stakeholders to ensure automated tests run smoothly within the research and innovation division, maintaining high system quality throughout the development life cycle.

Be the go-to person for the Automation team when scripts fail, investigating issues to determine if they are bugs or setup-related.

Proactively log any discovered bugs and document updates or changes made by the R&I team.

Create and maintain comprehensive test cases for the automation team to develop nightly scripts.

Partner with developers to identify, document, and resolve bugs effectively.

Oversee the Research and Innovation automation environments, ensuring proper setup and maintenance.

Review and analyse testing results to ensure thorough bug coverage and system reliability.

Suggest improvements to enhance the overall usability and effectiveness of the system.

What you need:

ISTQB Foundation Level Certification.

Experience in manual testing.

Beneficial to have experience working in an Agile environment.

Strong ability to break down requirements and prioritise work.

Excellent attention to detail.

Good verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Effective time management and ability to meet deadlines.

Adaptable to context switching and daily ad-hoc tasks.

Skilled in engaging with others to gather necessary information.

Job ID:

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

