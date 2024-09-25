Anti-piracy raid targets Worcester operation

Law enforcement officers, working alongside the Irdeto Anti-Piracy Department, conducted a raid in Worcester, Cape Town, on an outlet alleged to be distributing login credentials for unauthorised access to premium streamed content.

The suspect appeared in court on 20 September 2024, charged under both the Copyright Act and the Cyber Crime Act of 2020.

Several pieces of equipment were confiscated during the operation.

Frikkie Jonker, broadcasting cybersecurity anti-piracy director at Irdeto, a company owned by MultiChoice, says the raid is part of a larger, ongoing operation against Internet streaming piracy across South Africa.