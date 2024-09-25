Bacteria next big disruptor in global sustainability

Engineered bacteria, genetically modified to perform specific functions or produce desired compounds, are set to revolutionise industries by providing sustainable, cost-effective solutions to global challenges, according to GlobalData.

Kiran Raj, practice head of disruptive tech at GlobalData, comments: “Advances in synthetic biology and genetic engineering position bacteria as catalysts in the sustainability revolution. Bacterial technologies could significantly cut emissions and drive cost savings as industries prioritize sustainability.”

GlobalData’s latest Innovation Radar report, “Bacteria: The Next Big Disruptor?”, highlights innovations and patents where engineered bacteria are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, and textiles. Key innovations include:

Agriculture: Bacteria-powered batteries provide a long-lasting, maintenance-free energy solution for sustainable farming. UK startup Bactery uses soil microbial fuel cells (SMFCs) to develop these

Construction: Microbial bioconcrete offers a low-carbon alternative to traditional cement. Cambridge-based Biozeroc is developing bioconcrete that mimics coral formation, using significantly less water and energy, and potentially reducing emissions by up to 85%.

Manufacturing: Methane-to-polymer conversion provides an eco-friendly alternative to petrochemical plastics, significantly reducing waste and emissions. California-based Mango Materials converts methane into biodegradable polymers, supported by the US Department of Energy.

Mining: Microbial technology enhances mining sustainability by reducing toxic waste, recovering metals, and generating clean energy. Canada-based Tersa Earth applies microbial solutions to acid rock drainage remediation, improving environmental impact.

The patent landscape for engineered bacteria reflects transformative innovations across multiple sectors. In agriculture, Pivot Bio and New Leaf are advancing nitrogen fixation, while Mosil is boosting soil productivity. In textiles, Next-Gen Leather and Colorifix lead bio-leather innovation. Eutrobac and Vale aim to enhance wastewater treatment, while Air Liquide is exploring renewable gas solutions.

In other sectors, established companies like L’Oreal focuses on sustainable skincare, BASF on biodegradable foams, and Fuji Oil on plant-based meats.

Raj concludes: “The integration of microbial technologies across these industries is crucial for their future, but success hinges on continued research, strategic partnerships, and the scalability of these innovations to meet global demands.”